|
|
Robert Norman Rudolph
October 25, 1924 - September 24, 2019
Santa Cruz
Bob was born in Modesto, and spent some time growing up in Red Bluff, but he left his heart in two other places. His formative years were spent in Berkeley, California. After graduating from Berkeley High School, he enrolled at UC Berkeley with the intention of becoming a pharmacist like his uncle Nelson. However, this would not be the path he eventually followed, as in April 1943, he was drafted into the US Army. As an infantryman in Europe, he was awarded numerous medals and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a staff sergeant. Upon returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Joanne, on January 11, 1947.
Bob was a hard worker; he did well for himself and supported his family in a number of roles. He worked for the Standard Oil Company of California in San Francisco before leaving to become a distributor for them in Marin County. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean War in August 1951 where he served as a commanding officer in the US Air Force, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Awarded several more medals, he was once again honorably discharged in 1953 as a first lieutenant. It was at this time that he moved his family down the coast to Santa Cruz. Here he became the Mobil Oil distributor for the county before retiring after 27 years. He worked an additional five years at Brown Bulb Ranch where he served as its president at the time of the company's sale. Finally, he went to work at Kelley's Service, Inc. until he retired for the last time at the age of 89.
As an active member of the community, Bob served as Northern County Chairman of the American Cancer Society, was a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, and served as a member of the Santa Cruz Redevelopment agency for a number of years. He also served as a trustee and elder at the First Presbyterian Church. Bob cherished his time in a number of fraternal organizations including Forty Thieves, the Rotary Club of Santa Cruz, where he served as its president in 1971-72, and the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge. In addition, he was a Master Mason for over 50 years. Finally, after his family, his greatest interest was Cal athletics, and in particular their football program.
After nearly a century of life blessed with health and happiness here on Earth, Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Joanne, and their three children, Vicki Kennedy (Steve), Mindy Yaninek (Peter), Gary Rudolph (LeAnn), eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
The Rudolph family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Aegis Living and Hospice of Santa Cruz County for the care shown to Bob and the family during this difficult time.
A memorial service to remember and celebrate Bob's life will be held at High Street Community Church, 850 High Street, Santa Cruz, Ca on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County and the University of California Berkeley athletic program.
View the online memorial for Robert Norman Rudolph
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019