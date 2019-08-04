|
|
Robert Partridge Schalk
June 20, 1931 - July 1, 2019
Petaluma, California
Robert Partridge Schalk passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Petaluma, California. He was born on June 20, 1931, in Pueblo, Colorado to Robert Louis Schalk and Elizabeth Partridge Schalk. He has one sister, Elizabeth Terrell, one nephew, Scott Terrell and two nieces, Patti and Marilee in California. Robert grew up in Denver, Colorado, graduating from South Denver High School. He continued his higher education at the University of Colorado in Boulder where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and in 1953 graduated with a Degree in Business. He was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Navy and served on a ship in Trinidad during the Vietnam War. After his Naval service he moved to Los Angeles where he studied accounting. The summer of 1957 he passed his Certified Public Accounting exam in California; then onto the USC Law School becoming a lawyer, with law review status. He was a member of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. He got his accounting experience with Millikan & Montgomery in San Francisco. Putting his skills together he opened his own law office and practiced as a Tax Lawyer for over 50 years in Santa Cruz where he made his home. Robert and Carolyn were married on June 7, 1957, in Washington state on beautiful Lake Chelan, home of the bride. They have four children: Steven now lives in Denver, Colorado, David lives in the Bay Area, Julie in Marin and Jeffrey in Fort Collins, Colorado. He has seven Grandchildren: Grant, Natalie and Reid Stoll and Noah and Levi Schalk all living in California. Harvey and Gracie Schalk live in Colorado. For years he enjoyed boating and snow skiing with his family at their Lake Tahoe retreat. Many summers were spent scuba diving, golfing in Maui, Hawaii. He always enjoyed eating out with friends and traveling. Life was good!
No public services are planned; a private family memorial will be held in his honor.
View the online memorial for Robert Partridge Schalk
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019