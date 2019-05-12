Robert Rix Pensinger, D.V.M, ACVIM

December 13, 1928 to April 16, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

A life well lived - at 90 years old, he passed away at home, leaving behind his wife of 65 years, Cynthia Pratt Pensinger of Santa Cruz, California and 3 Children Doug Pensinger of San Jose, CA., Sandi Pensinger of Capitola, CA and Carol Martone of Corralitos, CA. 4 grandchildren, Christina Smiley of Sunnyvale & Greg Pensinger of San Jose, Kait Joy Martone of Oakdale, CA. & Thomas Martone of Alma, Missouri. and 2 great grandsons, Ethan and Tristan Smiley of Sunnyvale, CA. He was born in Decatur Illinois to Bernice Rix Pensinger and Lewis Russell Pensinger.

His life story captures the sense of fun, adventure, love of the outdoors, energy and inspiration that Bob embodied. He lived each decade of his life to the fullest – from the steadfast Eagle Scout of his youth, the determined college student, hardworking veterinarian, the educator, world traveler, dedicated husband, the family man, and the beloved patriarch of a large family.

He wished to be remembered in a celebration of life. Saturday May 25th, 3pm at the Pasatiempo Clubhouse, 20 Clubhouse Road, Santa Cruz, CA.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Robert Pensinger had set up a scholarship many years ago at Millikin University, in Decatur, Illinois . Donations: Robert R. Pensinger, DVM Scholarship,https://millikin.edu/give 877-568-2586.

For further details and photos visit robertpensinger.org.

If you would like to offer condolences to Robert's family, share your memories and light a candle in his honor please visit www.scmemorial.com





