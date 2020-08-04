Robert Smith

Robert SmithJune 22, 1936 - July 21, 2020Santa Cruz, CARobert "Bob" Smith was born to Leola Spaulding and Gilbert Smith in Denver Colorado and raised in Alturas CA and Hermiston Oregon. He graduated from Modoc Union High School in 1954 and joined the US Navy becoming a Sea Bee and serving in Yokusuka Japan. After the Navy he began working for several construction companies in Nevada and California and eventually formed three general contracting companies of his own in the Santa Clara Valley before retiring from Santa Clara County as an inspector. He was proud of his work using the then new Gradall and Hopto excavators and joked you could never see his work as it was all underground.In 1960 he met Barbara Smith (Woods) of Wigan England at a Christmas dance in Alturas where she was visiting. Soon after they were married at St Paul's Goose Green in Wigan UK in 1961. They remained married 44 years until Barbara's death in 2005 making many friends along the way. Together they raised two children and lived in San Jose in the Blossom Valley, Boulder Creek, and Scotts Valley. He enjoyed buying and remodeling homes and would proudly take visiting relatives on driving tours of homes he had owned and renovated.After retirement he lived in the De Anza Mobile Home Community near Natural Bridges and enjoyed his many friends, potlucks, and poker buddies. An avid poker player, he bragged he had played at every casino in California. He was proud of his Modoc County heritage which he jokingly called California's Outback.He is survived by a brother, Charles Yancey of Alturas. His cousins Delbert and Cecil Baldwin of Hermiston whom he was raised with. Son Steven Smith and daughter Debra Donahue both of Scotts Valley as well as grandchildren, Annikka, Tori, Olivia, Zach, and Lauren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, sister Audrey, mother Leola, father Gilbert, and Earl and Maola Baldwin of Hermiston who helped raise him.Due to the Covid restrictions no services are planned.