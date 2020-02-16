|
Robert Squire
May 3, 1922 - January 27, 2020
Santa Cruz
Robert Maurice Squire was born at home in Bruceville, Indiana on May 3, 1922. He lived on a farm during the depression and attended a small country school in Lyons, Indiana. There were only 16 in his graduating class and he was the only one to go on to college. These early years contributed to his gentle spirit and humility. Despite significant success later in life, he was always soft-spoken, always worked hard and was known as one to under-promise and over-deliver.
After graduating from high school, Bob attended Indiana University where he obtained a B.S. degree in Chemistry. When WWII began, Bob was drafted into the army but allowed to complete his M.D. in an accelerated year-round program, graduating in 2 ½ years at the age of 22. He became a transport surgeon on the General Patrick troop ship carrying troops back and forth from the Orient to Fort Mason, San Francisco. Later, he was promoted to Captain and became Port Surgeon in San Francisco in charge of 22 troop ships operating in the Pacific.
Bob met his future wife Mary Kay while in San Francisco and after being discharged from the army, they were married and decided to stay in California. He became a clinical instructor to the freshman medical students at Stanford Medical School teaching anatomy, histology and neural anatomy. After 3 years of residency in Radiology at Stanford, they moved to Santa Cruz in 1952. His son, Robert Craig Squire was born in 1954 and his daughter, Melinda Kay Squire (Schilperoort) was born in 1955.
Bob started the X-ray department at the Santa Cruz Medical Clinic (now the Palo Alto Medical Foundation). With his partners, he also started the still current Radiology Medical Group, with offices in Santa Cruz and Watsonville, covering the hospitals in both cities.
He was past president of the Santa Cruz Medical Society, past president and chief of staff at Dominican Hospital, a member of the AMA and CMA as well as Fellow of the American Board of Radiology. He retired after practicing Radiology in Santa Cruz for 33 years.
After retiring, Bob and Mary Kay enjoyed taking many trips to Europe, and continued traveling well into their 80's. Bob also loved to play golf and was a long-time member of Pasatiempo Golf Club where he played with the Royal and Ancients into his 90's. He usually walked the course and only in the last couple of years did he take a cart. Even though his drives rarely went more than 125 yards, they were always straight down the fairway.
In 2001, he was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. After intensive treatment, he was among the few to survive this advanced stage cancer. With a positive outlook on life, he enjoyed 19 more years.
Bob and Mary Kay were members of High Street Community Church and Twin Lakes Church for over 60 years where he served as deacon and usher. A man of few words, he demonstrated his faith through quiet generosity and kindness.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Kay, their two children, Robert Craig Squire and Melinda Kay Schilperoort, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who will all miss him very much.
A celebration of his life will be held at Monschke Hall, (building 7,000) Twin Lakes Church, at 2:00pm on February 28, 2020.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020