Robert Thomas BrooksDec. 28, 1942- May 12, 2020San Jose and Santa CruzRobert Brooks passed away at age 77 due to a heart attack. He was born in San Jose and was the eldest of his two siblings, Patricia Ann Hubbard and William Burton Brewer. He graduated from James Lick High School in 1961 and immediately joined the U.S. Army. He served in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1967. He attended San Jose State on the GI Bill where he received his teaching credential and Masters in English. Bob, as he was called by friends, went on to teach English for 30 years at Oak Grove High School in East Side Union. He married Marjorie Brooks with whom he had two daughters. Bob was an avid reader, history buff, lover of animals, and outdoorsman. He had a huge amount of knowledge about history, facts and trivia. He never seemed to forget anything he had read and was always happy to share his fascinating stories. After retiring, he moved to Santa Cruz with his girlfriend of 7 years, Sandi Dutra. They loved to travel and play cards with friends, relatives and neighbors. He is survived by his daughters; Aimee Ledwith (spouse Brad Ledwith) and their children Nolan, Ben, Brooke, and Hudson, and Lindsey Pritchett (spouse Jonathan Pritchett) and their children Maverick and Charlie. A celebration of life will be held for Bob at a later date. In memorial, donations may be made to the ASPCA.