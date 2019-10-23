|
Robert Valenzuela
August 18, 1958 - October 16, 2019
Santa Cruz
Robert Valenzuela, age 61, of Santa Cruz passed away on October 16, 2019. He was born in San Francisco on August 18, 1958 to Gloria and Antonio Valenzuela. Robert grew up in Watsonville but moved to Portland, Oregon in 1982 where he raised his family for the next 20 years. He was a business owner for many years, but found his true calling when he returned to Santa Cruz and began working in security at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Robert loved telling stories about his adventures on the boardwalk while grilling for his family and friends out on the deck. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on restoring his 1967 Ford Mustang. Robert is survived by his wife Frances, children Maresa and Robert, grandchildren Amaya, Frida, and Dylan, mother Gloria, brothers Anthony, Gilbert, David, and Mark, sisters Rosalie and Gloria Jean, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert is predeceased by his father Antonio Valenzuela. Memorial services will be held at Boardwalk's Cocoanut Grove on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4:00pm.
