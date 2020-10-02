Robert W. MillerDec. 28, 1933 - Sept. 10, 2020Santa CruzRobert W. Miller was born in Wellington, New Zealand to Horace and Charlene Miller. His Father was a Colonel in the reserve officers in the New Zealand Military Forces, managing director of Firestone Tire and Rubber company in Christ Church when Robert was born.Robert graduated from Scotts College with a degree in auto mechanics in which he was termed "A Natural." He shared these skills cheerfully, whenever there was a need. However, racing cars in New Zealand was his first passion! His niece, Leslie, said he could tell you more about cars then you ever wanted to know! He loved to socialize and tell stories and still had a bit of his New Zealand accent his entire life. Eventually, the family moved back to the United States and traveled to many different countries all over the world settling on California where he met his wife, Barbara.Robert was a Christian and had accepted the Lord as his Savior at a Joe Osteen revival in San Jose. He always had great respect for God and would drop down on his to knees to talk to Him, even while visiting patients in the hospital. He was an usher at the Congregational Church in Soquel for many years and had kept the campus pristine clean for the glory of God for the Sunday services.He and his wife also enjoyed the services and music at the Twin Lakes Church and the wonderful fellowship.He was a very generous and happy person and always gave financially to those in need and supported his church and many charities. He was a life time member of 46 years #824, at the Santa Cruz Elks organization.He worked for UPS as their mechanic in both Santa Cruz and Watsonville. He also delivered Good Times Newspaper where he was known as "Mr. Good Times," and received a special award for his dedication and faithfulness! He also drove for Marianne's Ice cream and was responsible for furthering the business all over the county.Robert will be missed by everyone who knew him.He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jody Evenson and Margo Young, his niece, Catherine and stepson, Rodger W. Loucks and his faithful dog Trixie.He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 37 years, nieces Leslie and Madeleine Couvillion, Laurie Young and his nephew John Evenson. Stepchildren Debra Kowalski, Jim (Debra) Loucks, and grandsons, Josh, Jonathan, Caleb and two grandchildren, two great grandchildren Enzo and Miles and granddaughters Meli and Frankie and his little dog Bobbi.We would like to thank Dominican ER Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose for their love, kindness and concern. Robert asked for tea just minutes before he passed and the nurses gave him some with a straw which he sipped. He was a New Zealand tea drinker to the end.Day of celebration for Roberts life will be held at his nephews house for family and friends at a later date.