Robert "Bob" White
1947 - 2020
October 31, 1947 – October 10, 2020
Resident of Capitola
Bob White, age 72, passed away unexpectedly after a very brief illness.
Bob was born in Santa Monica, California to Robert L. White Sr. and Ruthe L. Peterson. He was Assistant University Librarian at UCSC for 26 years where he was happily part of the teams that built the award winning Science and Engineering Library and the McHenry Library addition and renovation. He was currently volunteering his time and expertise for the new branch library in Capitola. He loved libraries and was so grateful to be part of three library building projects.
Bob did not learn how to read until the sixth grade. His mother's love and diligence and 2 years of a special summer school program enabled him to become a proficient reader. He would always say, "I could not read early on and now I work in a profession where I am surrounded by books."
Bob had a real commitment to public service. He was currently serving as Chair of the Santa Cruz County Library Advisory Commission and he represented Capitola as a member of the Library Joint Powers Authority. He was also serving on the Soquel Creek Water District Finance Committee. Bob was also an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Aptos.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Bonda; his beloved Persian rescue cat, Mason; his brother, Thomas of Black Hills, South Dakota; his extended family of Angus and Susan MacMillan of Felton; and his three amazing Godchildren, Landis, Claire and Ian Ross MacMillan. He loved them so much and was immensely proud of them.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank or Housing Matters of Santa Cruz County. Sadly due to the current pandemic a private service will be held at a later date.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2020.
October 30, 2020
Bob was a very accomplished and gracious colleague and a fine leader at the UCSC libraries. He was kind to all and a pleasure to be with. My condolences to Bonda and to Bob's family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Terry Ellen Ferl
Friend
October 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
