Roberta L. Akers
1941 - 2020
March 14, 1941 - September 22, 2020
A resident of Ben Lomond, California
Roberta Akers, 79, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Los Gatos, Calif. after a lengthy illness. She was born in South Gate Calif. and grew up in Antelope Valley where she attended Palmdale High School.
After marrying Paul Brest she moved to Florida where they adopted a son, Paul Anthony Brest. She worked during the Cape Canaveral "moon shot" at the sight. She returned to California and worked at National Simi Conductor in San Jose. retiring to Ben Lomond to be near her twin sister. They were very close and talked to each other at least once a day. There was never a harsh word between them for the whole 79 years she lived.
Roberta is survived by her twin sister and brother in law Alberta and Dave Davis of Ben Lomond, her son Paul Anthony Brest of Las Vegas, Nevada, her granddaughter Courtney Hall of Round Mountain, Nevada and her nephews Donald Davis and David Davis and their families.
Roberta loved gardening, sewing and most of all her two loving dogs that never left her side.
Funeral services will be held at graveside at Santa Cruz Memorial Park, 1927 Ocean St. Ext., Santa Cruz, California on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 2 PM.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
1927 Ocean St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
831-426-1601
September 26, 2020
She had a heart of gold. She like a sister to me. I will miss her.
Ray Spitz
Friend
September 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
