Robin Diane Coplin Frankovich
1954 - 2020
September 6, 1954 - July 19, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
It is with deep sadness we say that our beloved mother Robin has passed at the age of 65 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Hanford, CA and moved with her family to Santa Cruz at the age of 5. She graduated from Soquel High School. Robin was the one person in this world that would give anything to anybody. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing Bingo, and you may have known her as Aunt "Raw Raw".
Robin is survived by her husband of 39 years; Peter Frankovich, daughter Jamie and her husband Jeff, daughter Jenny and her husband Alan, son Jon Frankovich, sister Judy Mohler, 6 grandchildren; Jesse, Jersey, James, Ava, Abbey and Adalyn, along with many nieces and nephews. Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Billie and Robert "Bob" Coplin, her brother, Pete Coplin and sister, Sheri Heathman.
Robin will be laid to rest in a private service this Friday, July 31st. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations towards funeral expenses. A go-fund-me page has been set up for this purpose. https://www.gofundme.com/f/robin-frankovich
If you would like to offer condolences to Robin's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
