Roger AndersonAug. 5, 1949 - May 5, 2020Santa CruzRoger M. Anderson, 70, local music teacher and well-known drummer – known as "Hitman" to friends and family, passed away May 5, 2020, as the result of a serious fall. Roger was born Aug. 5, 1949, and raised in Oakland, CA, the youngest son of Evelyn "Lynn" and Robert "Bobby" Anderson. Preceded in death and welcomed in heaven by his loving parents.He started listening to and appreciating music at a very young age. Roger's father insisted his children study musical instruments, so being enthralled with Be-Bop (This was pre-Beatles era!) , Roger naturally chose the drums. He started private lessons at the age of 8 and continued to hone his skills throughout his adolescence, playing with school orchestras and symphonies. At the age of twelve, Roger formed his first band, The Radiants. When he hit high school he began working as a professional musician, playing fraternity parties on the U.C. Berkeley campus with his band, The Becketts. Roger's band went on to perform at The Lucky Lion and the Showboat, six nights a week before he decided to pack up and move to Santa Cruz to continue his music career.Roger was a long-time Lompico resident and well known in the local music scene. He performed locally with many groups over the years and regularly with his brother Robin in the Robin Anderson Big Band. Roger most recently taught drumming at Los Gatos School of Music.He is survived by his two daughters: Erika Anderson Kuwabara, Kauai, Hawaii, and Aretha Anderson, Santa Cruz, California; brother Robin Anderson (Ruby), Watsonville, California and sister Linda Anderson Westphal, Florence, Oregon. Loved and missed by nine Grandchildren: Grandsons Kainoa & Kawika Kuwabara , Kauai, Hawaii, and Charles McLean, Santa Cruz California; Granddaughters Kimiko Kuwabara, Kawehi Kuwabara, Kanoe Kuwabara, Kaui Kuwabara, Kauai, Hawaii; Jazmin McLean and Brooke McLean, Santa Cruz California, and Great-grandchildren Keahikai Kuwabara, Lilinoe Kuwabara, Kauai, Hawaii; King McLean, and Mila McLean, Santa Cruz, California; nephew Johnny (Victoria) Westphal, Eugene, OR, and niece Julie Westphal , Canby, OR.Roger was known for his out-going friendliness and love of music. He was talented and soulful with his drums and matching outfits. He has left us but will be remembered with love by so many.Private services will be held and a Celebration of Life is pending.