|
|
Roger Paul Phillips
65 Year Resident of Santa Cruz
Roger Paul Phillips, a courageous and determined person, died in his home on March 16, 2020 a few days and a year after his beloved wife Celeste had passed.
Roger was born on September 22, 1932 in the Parish of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Wilton and Alma (Effie Lockhart) Phillips. Not wanting to venture too far from home, Roger attended Loyola University in New Orleans, majoring in Pharmacy (class of 1953). After graduation, he started his first job as a hospital pharmacist at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. Soon after, he was introduced to a beautiful young nurse named Celeste, who had traveled all the way from California with her best friend. Family lore is that Roger, always a Southern gentleman, would send bouquets of fresh magnolia flowers along with the patient medications to the ward through the small freight elevator whenever Celeste was working. Unable to resist this display of charm, they were married in 1955 and enjoyed 64 happy years together until Celeste's death in March 2019.
As newlyweds, they spent their first few married years in a New Orleans French Quarter apartment enjoying the jazz clubs, zipping around in Roger's green convertible MG, and relishing being young in the 1950's Quarter. A few years later, they decided to try life in California where Celeste was raised. So the two of them headed west, drove up the coast highway and fell in love with "sleepy" Santa Cruz. Roger was hired as a pharmacist at Horsnyder's Rexall Drugstore back when it was on Seabright Avenue, and the two settled down to start a family.
A few years later, he joined another pharmacist at the Rexall Palm Pharmacy and Variety Store at 1730 Mission Street, where he served the Santa Cruz community for the rest of his pharmacy career. Always putting his customers first, Roger would keep the store open late to make sure sick customers had the medications they needed; or he would personally deliver prescriptions to older customers who couldn't make it into the store. Sometimes there were crates of asparagus or brussels sprouts behind the pharmacy counter because Roger accepted produce from some north coast farm families who often didn't have enough money to pay for their prescriptions before the harvest finished. Those were the days of small-town pharmacies when people relied upon the pharmacist for health advice, friendship, or just to comfort them when they were sick. Roger served all of these roles for his customers.
Unfortunately, Roger's career was cut short when he suffered a devastating stoke at age 57 and became permanently disabled. Although unable to work as a pharmacist, Roger dedicated himself to working hard to remain physically strong and live as independent of a life as possible. For many years he drove his own adapted car and was a frequent student at the Cabrillo College Stoke and Disability Learning Center, taking exercise, speech, and swimming classes. He put his heart into learning to speak again- although with limited success. Somehow, he could always get his message across if you were willing and able to listen with eyes, ears, and an open heart. Celeste dedicated herself to making their lives as normal and healthy as possible, while financially supporting the family, and helped Roger to continue to live a full and complete life.
She always said that he was "a good man, a gentleman, determined, and a survivor".
Always an outdoorsman, Roger grew up in rural Louisiana hunting, fishing, and camping, which he continued after moving to California. He also enjoyed reading about Civil Way history (having two great-grandfather's who served in the Confederate Army); tracing his southern relatives' ancestry; and taking family photos. After he became partially paralyzed, he took a fancy to puzzle making and could be frequently found in his living room huddled over a table working on a colorful puzzle. Friends and neighbors kept him well supplied with gifts of boxes and boxes of challenging puzzles.
Roger and Celeste traveled extensively to all parts of the world, always seeking out adventures that were accessible so his wheelchair didn't stop their exploring. One particularly compelling trip was when they toured Israel and many of the landmarks of early Christianity. Even though his disability prevented Roger from entering into some of the Holy Sites, he loved every minute of the adventure. They also enjoyed visiting New Orleans, North Carolina, and "anywhere" in New England to see the leaves change color in the fall. But they always came home to Santa Cruz.
Roger was also the kind of dad who loved attending the activities of his two children before that became routine for fathers. He could frequently be seen in the audience during daytime school assemblies, marching band concerts, or the Boy Scouts soapbox derby. Packing the daily brown bag lunch to send his children off to Delaveaga elementary school was his specialty.
Above all else, Roger was a supportive and loving husband to his wife of 64 years, Celeste. He supported her at every phase of her career, from finishing her Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees at a time when many mothers with small children did not attend college or pursue a career.
To know Roger was to love him. His sense of humor and love of life defined him. Even after his stroke he never seemed to ever get angry at life, and people often commented on his smiling, cheerful disposition.
Roger is survived by his children, daughter Catherine Way (Lawrence) of Larkspur, CA and their daughters Elizabeth and Caroline; son J. Duncan Phillips (Curlee Petty) of Cary, NC and their children Tyler and Lauren; grandsons-through-marriage Stewart Way, Spencer (Kristen) and Spencer's daughters Brooklyn and Kennedy; brother – in- law Ted Nagel (Karen) of Sonoma and their children Jeffery, Rebecca, and Liz; and many, many nieces and nephews from Oregon and California to Louisiana and Georgia.
Roger will be buried along-side his wife, Celeste in a private ceremony at Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz.
View the online memorial for Roger Paul Phillips
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020