Roland Robertson
Feb. 18,1952- Oct. 8, 2019
Brookings, Oregon
Roland Lee Robertson, longtime former resident of Santa Cruz County, fisherman and tackle shop enthusiast, passed away Tuesday October 8th in a fatal car accident In Northern California. He was 67 years old.
Roland was born in McAlester, Oklahoma. His family moved to New Mexico before setting in Watsonville, California. Roland attended Watsonville High School where his father was a scientist and educator.
From childhood Roland was enthralled with the ocean. He enjoyed all the Monterey Bay had to offer, spending time with friends surfing, fishing and engaging in the growing surf and skate culture in Santa Cruz. Roland became a trusted deckhand on on local party boats and eventually a commercial fisherman on his own skiff names after his beloved daughter. When Roland wasn't fishing, he worked at Bayside Marine and ran the fuel dock at Shamrock Charters.
Eventually the rivers and salmon of Southern Oregon started calling and he retired his life in Santa Cruz to relocate to the Chetco River in Brookings, Oregon. Roland resided in Brookings for the remainder of his time, fishing and providing coveted advice to local and traveling folks at Chetco Outdoor Store in Brookings.
Roland was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Roland Robertson, his mother, Lorena Estelle Smoke, and his brother Euel Robertson.
Roland is survived by his daughter, Rachel Robertson of Santa Cruz, his son in law Omar Castellanos and his grandchildren, Maximus and Catalina Castellanos. He will be greatly missed by many friends across many fishing and surfing communities.
A celebration of life will be held for Roland on Sunday Nov. 10th, 12:00pm at Aptos Village Park. All are welcome.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2019