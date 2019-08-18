|
Roma Mary Costa
September 9, 1921 - July 25, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Roma Mary Costa, a wonderful and deeply loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and widower passed away at the age of 97 on July 25, 2019 in Santa Cruz.
Born in MA on Sept. 9, 1921 to French-Canadian parents, she was the oldest of seven. Roma married Joseph Costa in 1935 and they were married until his passing in 1989. After 11 years, they decided to move to CA. However, Roma fainted as they waited for the plane, which is how they learned of their first baby. They stayed in MA until 1957 for all 6 of their children to come along, then moved the family to Santa Cruz.
She worked sewing parachutes during WWII and was an active member of the Eagles in Santa Cruz for more than a decade. She never learned to drive. She loved bowling and bingo, as well as singing Karaoke at 97. She was an avid SF Giants fan.
She will be remembered for her vibrant sense of humor, boisterous affection, love of food, unending kindness, and no-nonsense attitude.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Sat, Sept. 7, 2019 at Benito & Azzaro located at 1050 Cayuga St. Santa Cruz, with reception following.
Donations to Hospice of Santa Cruz County would be greatly appreciated. https://www.hospicesantacruz.org/donate-now/
Roma loved, and was deeply loved by her children and their spouses: Pat & Bob Vasconcellos, Theresa Landino & John Mulhern, Bobby Costa (deceased), Billy Costa, Janet McLean, and Jimmy Costa, as well as her many grand and great-grandchildren. Je t'aime avec tout mon Coeur
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019