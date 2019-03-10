Resources More Obituaries for Ron McNay Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ron McNay

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ron McNay

June 27, 1935 - February 20, 2019

Pebble Beach

Ron McNay, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully, at Stanford Medical Center, loved ones at his side. He was 83 years old and a native Californian. Born to Donald and Edith Brumley McNay, he resided with his parents in Sonoma, attending local schools, excelling in academics and sports,and graduating from Sonoma High School, Class of 1953. While attending Santa Rosa JC he volunteered for the US Army, completed basic training at Ft. Ord, and taught computer aided weaponry at Ft. Bliss in Texas. During this time he married Sally Farrar of San Anselmo and they resided in El Paso, TX during his active duty. Moving to South San Francisco with his young family, Ron worked at CA. State Automobile Assoc. while pursuing degrees at San Francisco State, Golden Gate University and Santa Clara on the G.I.Bill.

His business career paralleled the development of the data process industry, as he wired computers and "wrote code" for CSAA, Philco Corp. and General Brewing in San Francisco. He designed and operated data processing centers for California Financial, Alaska State Bank, and The Anchorage Borough, before managing financial applications programming at Intel. In 1978, he and Marylou McComber began their lives together, moving to Felton and establishing MC2 Computer Co. to sell and support hardware and software of his design for the Bowling Industry. They became immersed in the cultural life of the Santa Cruz area, and Ron did pro-bono data processing work for the Art Museum and the Cultural Council. After 20 years in Felton they moved to Graeagle, CA, continuing to operate MC2 until 2010, relishing life on the Feather River in the Plumas National Forest. In 2014 they relocated to the Monterey Peninsula.

He is survived by his wife, Marylou, his daughter Jennifer Donovan, his sons and their wives, Michael & Gail, Brian & Monica, and Ron & Mosette McNay, his step-children, Sally Boyd and husband Maurice, Jeff McComber, Jack McComber & wife Sylvia, his "adopted" daughter Wendy Morrow and husband Dave, his life-long friend Sally Farrar Heffron, 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved son-in-law, James Donovan.

Ron loved nature in all its forms and was happiest in the mountains hiking, camping, fishing and skiing. His diary of motorcycle trips on the Alcan Hwy & through the Nat'l Parks speaks of this joy. He bore the illnesses of later years with quiet strength, filling his days with reading, contacting family and friends, and watching the Golden State Warriors. He loved his grandchildren deeply and worried about the state of the world and their futures in it. He is remembered by all as a quiet smiling man with a big laugh.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to Montage Medical Group, Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, the ICU and Stroke Center Staff of Stanford Medical Center, and to Hector Penaloza, stalwart caregiver and friend. Gifts in Ron's memory may be made to the Feather River Land Trust, www.FRLT or POB 1826, Quincy, CA 95971.





View the online memorial for Ron McNay Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries