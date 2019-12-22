|
Long time Capitola City Council member and former Mayor Ron Graves passed away at home Saturday, November 9 with his family by his side. Ron was born in Santa Cruz in 1938. His parents, Harold and Avis, moved the family to San Jose when Ron was 5 years old. Ron attended St. Leo's Elementary, Edwin Markham Junior High, Willow Glen High, and San Jose State College.
Ron married Dianne (Mudgett), his wife of 59 years, in 1960. In 1966, Ron moved his young family - Dianne, son Chuck, and daughter Sharon - to Capitola, which would become his residence and the community he loved for the next 53 years. Ron was employed by PGE for 33 years.
Ron discovered his passion for fishing at an early age. Local rivers and streams, Lake Almanor, and the ocean were Ron's favorite fishing spots. During trout season, Ron and his good friend Dale Dawson could be found fly fishing Lake Almanor. Ron was partners with Jim Marston in the commercial salmon trawler Gypsy King for 25 years. Ron spent almost as much time on the ocean as he did on land. After Ron stopped commercial fishing, he and Dale purchased a sport fishing boat which they kept in Santa Cruz Harbor.
For nearly 5 decades Ron was a force in Capitola politics. First elected to the City Council in 1968, Ron served on the council for nearly 31 years. Ron took office at a time when the beach had disappeared, tourism had ceased, and the Village was dying. In the late '60's and early '70's the prevailing thought was to redevelop the Village with hotels and apartments buildings. Ron and his Council ally, Mick Routh, led the effort to change the direction of Capitola and save the Village, preserving its character and charm that we enjoy today. Along the way, Ron was instrumental in starting the Adult Recreation Program, and was a leader in restoring the beach. During Ron's tenure on the Council, every city park was developed, the community center at Jade St was built, and the New Brighton School gym was constructed by the city. The wharf was acquired and restored and 41st Ave was developed. No one has done more to make Capitola the wonderful place it is today. Ron was a valuable resource, able to remember events and decades old actions the city took as if it were yesterday. Capitola has lost an icon that lived, breathed, and loved Capitola.
Ron leaves his wife Dianne, son Chuck (Lyn), daughter Sharon (Rick), granddaughter Kelsee, hundreds of friends and acquaintances that knew and loved Ron, and a beautiful little beach town that he did so much to make it a great place to live and visit.
A gathering of friends will be held at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister, Santa Cruz, on January 12 at 1:00 pm. Charitable contributions honoring Ron may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz, The Sea Odyssey, or the Capitola Museum.
