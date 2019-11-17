|
|
Ronald James Wardell
August 12, 1956 - November 5, 2019
Resident of Felton
Ron passed away at his home in Felton on November 5th, 2019. He was 63 years old. Ron was born and spent his early childhood in Richmond. At the age of 7, Ron's family moved to El Sobrante. He graduated from De Anza High School in 1974.
Ron worked in the grocery business for over 30 years, most of them in the Santa Cruz area. After leaving the grocery business, he began a second career in Santa Clara, specializing in shipping and supply chain logistics. He was still working at the time of his death.
He is preceded in death by his father Bill, his mother Barbara, and his brother Doug. He is survived by his daughter Amy (Erik) Andresen and grandsons Jakob and Theo of Colusa, as well as son Ryan Baker and daughters Jessie Baker and Chelsea (Barrett) Trinka. He is also survived by his brother Dave (Dominique) Wardell of Pacifica.
Ron loved his Rock and Roll, Bay Area Sports teams (especially the 49ers) and camping with family and friends at his favorite place in the world, Putah Creek in northern Napa County. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to offer condolences to Ron's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
View the online memorial for Ronald James Wardell
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019