Ronald Leroy StreeterMay 12, 1935 - May 17, 2020Resident of Santa CruzBorn and raised in Washington State and a graduate of Bellingham High. Ron joined the Marines and served as a Sergeant in the Far East. He is a graduate of Western Washington University. He met his wife of 59 years, Lynda Mandich, at college. They moved to California to teach and have lived in the same house in Santa Cruz for 55 years. Ron taught Industrial Arts for 32 years at Mission Hill Junior High. He always said he had the best job in the world working with kids. He could often be seen cruising through town in his restored red 1966 VW Beetle. Ron and Lynda have two daughters. Wendy Lytel (Todd) of Carlsbad, CA, grandchildren Scarlet and Thatcher, and Jill Currie (Steven) of Park City, Utah, grandchildren Hunter and Patrick. Ron was a long-time member and past President of Pasatiempo Golf Course where he played 3 rounds of golf a week, scored 8 hole-in-ones, and only gave up walking to use a cart when he turned 80. He and Lynda enjoyed traveling to see family, and throughout the world with friends to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ron could always be counted on for a rousing story, a joke or to fix and repair an item for grandchildren, neighbors or one of many friends. He had a mighty laugh and no one stayed a stranger for very long. Ron and Lynda were active members of Santa Cruz Bible Church. Fondly remember him with a smile.