Ronald Marker
Oct. 6, 1934 - Aug. 4, 2019
Watsonville
Ronald Marker passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2019 in Watsonville, California. He was 84. Ron was born on October 6, 1934 to Earl and Velma Marker in Boise, Idaho. Ron grew up in the outdoors and was a smokejumper in McCall, Idaho from 1952 to 1956. A 1957 graduate of the University of Idaho, he served as an officer in the Navy from 1958 to 1962, leaving to work in the private sector as a Certified Public Accountant. He eventually moved to sales and management in the frozen food industry, where his most recent occupation was as a Chief Financial Officer with VPS Companies, a Watsonville-based food brokerage firm. He was an avid duck hunter, fisherman, skier, and golfer, but he is most known for being a proud father, a loving husband and for his love of life and wide circle of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by Merrilyn Marker, his wife of 51 years; sons Maxwell (Char), Michael (Kelly), and Matthew (Elaine) Marker, his sister; Susan McCarty (Richard), and 8 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Severino's Restaurant in the Best Western Seacliff Inn, located at 7500 Old Dominion Court in Aptos, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or the Salvation Army of Watsonville.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019