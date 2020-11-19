1/1
Ronald Michael "Chef Ron" Carmody
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Michael Carmody "Chef Ron"
Aug.20, 1948-Oct.9, 2020
Resident of Coarsegold,CA
On Oct.9th, 2020, Ron Carmody passed away after a lengthy illness in Coarsegold, CA. He was born in Stockton,CA and spent his young and adult life in Santa Cruz, before he retired.
Ron was a loving, sensitive and gentle soul who loved spending time with his family and watching the 49ers play. He had a lifelong career in the food industry starting at age 17 working in various restaurants in the area and even opening up his own small business in the early 80's, Carmody's Deli. He went on to spend many years cooking up delicious food for The Elks Lodge in Santa Cruz and spent the last years of his career cooking for the Santa Cruz County Jail. Ron had a very strong work ethic and would work 6-7 days a week but he never complained. Cooking for people made him happy.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Brenda Carmody, children Michael Carmody, Matthew Carmody (both of Watsonville), Michelle Carmody of Soquel, Matthew Powell of LA and Jerry Powell of Santa Cruz. He also leaves behind 4 deeply loved grandchildren Sophia, June, Walker and Truman.
Services are being taken care of by Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. Due to covid restrictions, please check with the family for more information.


View the online memorial for Ronald Michael  Carmody "Chef Ron"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved