Ronald Michael Carmody "Chef Ron"Aug.20, 1948-Oct.9, 2020Resident of Coarsegold,CAOn Oct.9th, 2020, Ron Carmody passed away after a lengthy illness in Coarsegold, CA. He was born in Stockton,CA and spent his young and adult life in Santa Cruz, before he retired.Ron was a loving, sensitive and gentle soul who loved spending time with his family and watching the 49ers play. He had a lifelong career in the food industry starting at age 17 working in various restaurants in the area and even opening up his own small business in the early 80's, Carmody's Deli. He went on to spend many years cooking up delicious food for The Elks Lodge in Santa Cruz and spent the last years of his career cooking for the Santa Cruz County Jail. Ron had a very strong work ethic and would work 6-7 days a week but he never complained. Cooking for people made him happy.He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Brenda Carmody, children Michael Carmody, Matthew Carmody (both of Watsonville), Michelle Carmody of Soquel, Matthew Powell of LA and Jerry Powell of Santa Cruz. He also leaves behind 4 deeply loved grandchildren Sophia, June, Walker and Truman.Services are being taken care of by Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. Due to covid restrictions, please check with the family for more information.