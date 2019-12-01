|
Ronald William Rose
May 1, 1948- November 22, 2019
Watsonville, California
Ronald William Rose
Age 71, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Dominican hospital in Santa Cruz, California.
Ron also known as "Hammer" by his close friends was born on May 1, 1948 in king City, California to Howard and Leonie Rose. Ron moved to Watsonville, California in 1960 and attended Watsonville high school. Ron played and excelled at baseball and football from 1963-1966. After graduating from Watsonville high school in 1966, Ron attended Cabrillo College and continued to play football from 1966- 1968. In 1970, Ron joined the Army National Guard.
After his national guard commitment, he worked at West Coast Cooler in Watsonville, where he worked as a loader for over 20 years until it closed in the 90's. He would transition with the crops to Bakersfield, California for the fall season, then Holtville, California for the winter, and back to Watsonville for the spring and summer. Ron ended his career at Capurro Farms in Moss Landing where he was a Cooler Manger for several years.
When Ron wasn't working he enjoyed watching all sports, taking drives down to the beach, reading, and cooking. Ron was known for his homemade dry rub seasoning and as a grill master.
Ron is survived by his sister, Brenda Angelo, his nephews, Joe Angelo and Howie Angelo, his step-niece, Sarah Hewitt, and step sons, Hank Noon and Joe Noon.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on December 8, 2019 from 12-4pm at Rons residence.
831-724-4751
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019