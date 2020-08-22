Ronnie Stephenson
July 7, 1937 - August 15, 2020
Soquel
Devoted husband, father, grandfather. Ronnie was a 60 plus year resident of Santa Cruz county. A life long car enthusiast, he worked in the auto industry. He loved his cars. Ronnie also was a long time member of the Grey Bears and was a mainstay in the execution and completion of the Christmas Dinner at the Civic Auditorium. The assistance to the elderly became his mission in his retirement days. He liked to be up to date on local politics and definitely had opinions. He dabbled in writing fiction and historical accounts of his family. After his retirement from the auto industry, you could find him at the computer store at Grey Bears. He self taught himself to work and repair computers. His opinions were shared many times in the Sentinel letters to the editor and he created many a spirited debate. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years Carolyn his sons and grandchildren. Internment will be private. Please donate to your favorite charity
on his behalf. Hospice was instrumental in his care. View the online memorial for Ronnie Stephenson