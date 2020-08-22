1/
Ronnie Stephenson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Stephenson
July 7, 1937 - August 15, 2020
Soquel
Devoted husband, father, grandfather. Ronnie was a 60 plus year resident of Santa Cruz county. A life long car enthusiast, he worked in the auto industry. He loved his cars. Ronnie also was a long time member of the Grey Bears and was a mainstay in the execution and completion of the Christmas Dinner at the Civic Auditorium. The assistance to the elderly became his mission in his retirement days. He liked to be up to date on local politics and definitely had opinions. He dabbled in writing fiction and historical accounts of his family. After his retirement from the auto industry, you could find him at the computer store at Grey Bears. He self taught himself to work and repair computers. His opinions were shared many times in the Sentinel letters to the editor and he created many a spirited debate. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years Carolyn his sons and grandchildren. Internment will be private. Please donate to your favorite charity on his behalf. Hospice was instrumental in his care.


View the online memorial for Ronnie Stephenson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved