Rosalie Mary (Sullivan) Osterkamp
Jan. 13, 1938 - Dec. 1, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Rosalie Osterkamp passed away on December 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Spalding, NE; raised in Twin Falls and Buhl, ID and graduated from Buhl HS in 1956. Rosalie and her husband, Albert, were married in 1960 and moved to Santa Cruz in 1962. She will be remembered as a loving wife and dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Al and Rose were active parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister and brought Communion to the sick. She also served as an RCIA catechist and a Hospitality Minister. She and Al were involved in Cursillo.
Her favorite things were living in Santa Cruz, taking drives along the coast and in the mountains, Grandparents' "Kamp", and spending time with family. She shared her faith in everyday events and in celebrating Sacramental milestones.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Kelly and Dean Miller of Danville, CA; and Kris and Tom Trowbridge of Discovery Bay, CA; her sons and daughters-in-law: Tim and Jean Osterkamp of Folsom, CA; Tom and Karen Osterkamp of Clayton, CA; Patrick and Kristen Osterkamp of Scotts Valley, CA; and Paul and Anne Osterkamp of San Jose, CA. She also leaves her sister, Colleen (Larry) Teply of Boise, ID and her brother, Tom (Pina) Sullivan of Watsonville, CA; her 14 grandchildren: Katelyn (Evan) Miller Collyer, Kimberly (Mike) Miller Creehan and Nathan Miller; Tanya, Dana, Janna and Kyra Trowbridge; Brianna and Amanda Osterkamp; Katie, Matt and Kelly Osterkamp; Annika and Sean Osterkamp; and great-granddaughter Hannah Collyer.
A private funeral Mass will be held. An interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in memory of Rosalie to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive Scotts Valley, CA 95066 or a charity of your choice
