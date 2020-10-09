1/1
Rosalind Hastings
1931 - 2020
Mar 29, 1931 - Oct 5. 2020
Sacramento
Rosalind Charlotte Hastings passed away on October 5 after a life of teaching and giving. Roz was a devoted elementary teacher in Detroit and Concord, but also found the time and energy to work for civil rights, peace and many social justice causes. She was known to be "the non-judgemental one", someone who would listen no matter where you came from and had empathy for all, and especially for the disadvantaged.
After retiring in Concord, Roz and Harold moved to Santa Cruz where she could devote herself to gardening, another passion, and the Womens' International League for Peace (WILPF). This year they moved back to Sacramento where she had grown up and graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School in 1950.
Roz leaves behind husband Harold of 51 years, children Abby, Jeremy, Rob and Lydia, and grandchildren Ryan and Ulf.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry A. Nauman & Son
4041 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95822
9164526157
