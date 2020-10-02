Rosemary Cross

May 2, 1930 - Sept. 21, 2020

Santa Cruz

Rosemary Cecilia Garnier Cross of Santa Cruz, CA, passed away on September 21, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Edward and Margarita Garnier on May 2, 1930, in Burlingame, CA.

She was predeceased by her sister, Micky, her brother, Eddie, and her twin, Liz.

She married the late Charles (Chuck) Cross in 1955 and they lived together raising their children in Redwood City, before relocating to Santa Cruz in retirement. Rosemary was a loving mother to Deb, Charlie, Colleen, Maryrose, and Katie. When her children married, Chuck and Rosemary welcomed each

of their sons-in-law, David, Glenn, Dan, and Gavin, and their daughter-in-law, Gabriella with open arms into the family fold.

In the next chapter of their lives, they embraced their beloved grandchildren and Rosemary became Nana to Anna, Anne, Char, Sarah, Michael, Nikos, Kennedy, McKinsey, Viktoria, Jessica, Kathleen, Jack and Katie Rose and two grandchildren, Luke and Megan, who have gone on before her. She was also blessed to see another generation enter the world in her great-grandchildren, Avery, Tevin, and Easton. As Rosemary always said, "I don't know what I would do without my family - my family is everything."

Her eyes lit up with hugs, music, ice cream, listening to people's stories, but most of all, her family's love. Her faith was deep and rich, and she often said what made her most proud was that they had raised children who loved God and each other – she succeeded in both.

Rosemary, may the Lord bless you and keep you, may the Lord's face shine upon you, and Mom, Nana, we will meet you at the first lamp post in heaven.

A private family service will be held to honor her life. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd School, 2727 Mattison Lane, Santa Cruz, CA, 95065, for student scholarships.



