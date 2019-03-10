Roy A. Seghetti

May 30, 1951 - March 7, 2019

Native of Santa Cruz

A vigil service and funeral mass will be celebrated in Santa Cruz on Thursday and Friday for Roy Seghetti who passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was 67 years old. Roy was born in Santa Cruz, the son of Ardito and Adeline Seghetti. He graduated from Santa Cruz high school in 1969 and earned his bachelors degree in accounting at San Jose State University.

Roy was a respected and dedicated certified public accountant with a career of more than 40 years in Santa Cruz. He leaves many former clients, colleagues, and friends who will truly miss his integrity and his smile.

Roy loved the outdoors and his family will continue to tell the stories of his fishing and hunting trips in Montana, Alaska, Mexico, and in the Sierras. He was proud to have earned his pilots license, and flew his friends to distant fishing and hunting destinations. Roy also volunteered his time and flew Angel flights all over the country.

Roy's family was of paramount importance in his life, and the photos of his children and grandchildren in his work office were always the beginning topic of any conversation or appointment with him. His pride in his family and his dedication to his profession, will not be forgotten.

Roy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon Seghetti, his son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Veronica Seghetti, his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Chris Buecher, his grandchildren Isabella Seghetti, Giuliana Seghetti, Angela Seghetti, Annabelle Buecher, Helena Buecher, and Dominic Buecher. Roy also leaves his sister, Arlene Seghetti along with numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

The care and and loving concern that was provided to Roy from the caregivers and staff of Hospice of Santa Cruz was deepley appreciated. A heartfelt thanks from his family goes out to them all.

The vigil ceremony will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, (126 High Street) in Santa Cruz on Thursday evening March 14th, at 6 p.m. The mass will be celebrated on Friday morning, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the church. Roy will be laid to rest in a private committal ceremony at Holy Cross Mausoleum.

Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.





Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019