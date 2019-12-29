|
Ruben Gomez
Nov. 5, 1941-Dec. 20, 2019
Santa Cruz
Beloved father, brother, son and friend to all that met him. Ruben passed away peacefully and on his own terms after a long illness. Ruben devoted his life to his family and his community, supporting veterans everywhere, and never knew a stranger. His smile, positive outlook, jokes and pranks will be missed by all that knew him. The family is grateful to his friends who stuck by his side and looked out for him.
Ruben was predeceased by his loving parents, Peggy and Julio, beloved brothers Corky, David and Michael. Ruben is survived by his brothers Julio, Ralph, Leo, George and Roy; sisters Lydia, Clara, Carmen and Cristina; and his six children, Ruben (Diane), Victor (Doris), Vincent (Maureen), Phillip (Tami), Semilla (Michael) and Lorenzo; Fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; and many, many loving friends and family.
Pacific Garden Chapel, 1050 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz 95062 will hold both the viewing on Friday January 3, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm, and services on January 4, 2020 at 3pm. Final services will be at Fort Ord (California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery), at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DAV Chapter 52 Santa Cruz, in his name.
Now I walk in beauty. Beauty is before me, beauty is behind me, above and below me.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019