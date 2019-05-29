Rudolph V. Ricci

Nov. 6, 1926 - May 11, 2019

Formerly of Willow Glen

Rudy passed away peacefully in Pleasanton, Ca. on May 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Los Gatos, Ca. and is a 1945 graduate of Campbell High School, where he excelled at baseball and football. A 45-year resident of Willow Glen, Rudy owned a small-business sharpening scissors and knives for over 30 of those years. Previously he was a butcher at Race Street Fish & Poultry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, archery, golf, and cheering for the Giants and 49ers. But he was happiest when surrounded by his loving grandchildren at family gatherings. We will miss his warm smile and big hugs.

Rudy is survived by his wife of 63 years Madeleine (nee Jeanson); sons Robert, Thomas, and James; daughters-in-law Audrey and Carol; grandchildren Michael (Nora), Laura, Kimberly, Jared, and Patrick; and great-grandson Haruki. He is predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Dorothy (nee Domitilla Fambrini) Ricci, sisters Norma Mazzanti and Ella Enna, brothers Peter and George Ricci, niece Gilda Mazzanti, and nephews Bruce Ricci and Sean Ekstrand. Rudy will be inurned at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in a private service for family only.

Santa Clara Mission Cemetery





