|
|
Ruth Dodson Tomlinson
Dec. 16, 1933 - Feb. 10, 2020
Aptos, CA
Ruth Mae (Dodson) Tomlinson passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side after a long illness on February 10, 2020. Ruthie, as she was known, was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma on and moved to Santa Cruz in 1937. She attended Gault Elementary, Branciforte Junior High, and Santa Cruz High School. Before retiring at 62 Ruthie was a bookkeeper at Hawley's Floor Covering and Murphy's Floor Covering both of Santa Cruz.
Ruthie's outside beauty turned heads and her inner beauty warmed hearts. She lived a life of loving and being well loved, fiercely devoted to those she loved, particularly her three daughters.
Ruthie loved being a mother and grandmother. Any time she could lighten burdens for others she was happy whether family, friends, or neighbors.
Ruthie was intelligent, intuitive, wise, and kind, but did not "suffer fools gladly". Her curiosity and interests were diverse. She had a passion for cooking, baking, and canning, skills she joyfully shared with her family. Holiday meals were always an event. She loved sewing, fishing, and traveling, especially with her daughters. She had her own tool box for repairs of all sorts, including broken hearts.
The strength, convictions, and perseverance deeply ingrained in Ruthie was the result in large part to her family's experiences immigrating to California during the 1930's "Dust Bowl" period so well described in Steinbeck's Grapes of Wrath. Ruthie's courage and grace especially during these last few years will always be remembered and will live on in how her loved ones move through their lives.
She is survived by loving family - daughters Barbara Benthusen Mahutga of Aptos, Sherry Benthusen (Nolan) Sparks of Scotts Valley, Cindy Benthusen (Michael) Kent of Corvallis, OR., brother Bob (life long friend & sister in-law Harlene) Dodson of Meridian, ID., Bob "Ben" (Toni) Benthusen of Powder River, WY.; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ruthie was predeceased by father Amos Osie Dodson, mother Flora Lee Dodson, husband John Tomlinson, brother Barney Dodson, and sister Charlene Pitts Johnson.
Services for Ruthie will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church of Aptos on Saturday, April 4 at 2pm.
View the online memorial for Ruth Dodson Tomlinson
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020