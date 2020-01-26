Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Strasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Strasser


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Strasser Obituary
Ruth Strasser
Jul. 14, 1946 ~ Jan. 02, 2020
Watsonville
Ruth E. Strasser, 73, of Watsonville, CA., died on January 2, 2020. She had fought pancreatic cancer, but her battle ended in the care of Hospice of Santa Cruz.
Born in South Dakota and raised in Iowa, Ruth spent most of her adult life in the San Francisco Bay area as well as the Central Coast. She earned her RN at De Anza College.
As an RN for 50 years, Ruth worked at SFGH, Seton Medical Center, Richmond Hospital and Menlo Medical Clinic to name a few. Her most fulfilling experiences were working with NGO's, especially IRC in Somalia, Sudan, Kurdish Iraq, and Western Tanzania after the genocide in Rwanda. She had, as her inspiration, her grandparents, who had been missionaries in South Africa.
Upon retirement, she moved to Watsonville, returning to a farming community that reminded her of her roots in Iowa. Ruth enjoyed traveling, engaging with her neighbors, and playing bunco and bingo.
She will be remembered by her many cousins, other family, and her many friends in the United States as well as the world. In her memory, contributions to the International Rescue Committee of New York and the Homeless Prenatal Program of San Francisco are recommended.


View the online memorial for Ruth Strasser
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mehl's Colonial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -