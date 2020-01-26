|
|
Ruth Strasser
Jul. 14, 1946 ~ Jan. 02, 2020
Watsonville
Ruth E. Strasser, 73, of Watsonville, CA., died on January 2, 2020. She had fought pancreatic cancer, but her battle ended in the care of Hospice of Santa Cruz.
Born in South Dakota and raised in Iowa, Ruth spent most of her adult life in the San Francisco Bay area as well as the Central Coast. She earned her RN at De Anza College.
As an RN for 50 years, Ruth worked at SFGH, Seton Medical Center, Richmond Hospital and Menlo Medical Clinic to name a few. Her most fulfilling experiences were working with NGO's, especially IRC in Somalia, Sudan, Kurdish Iraq, and Western Tanzania after the genocide in Rwanda. She had, as her inspiration, her grandparents, who had been missionaries in South Africa.
Upon retirement, she moved to Watsonville, returning to a farming community that reminded her of her roots in Iowa. Ruth enjoyed traveling, engaging with her neighbors, and playing bunco and bingo.
She will be remembered by her many cousins, other family, and her many friends in the United States as well as the world. In her memory, contributions to the International Rescue Committee of New York and the Homeless Prenatal Program of San Francisco are recommended.
View the online memorial for Ruth Strasser
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020