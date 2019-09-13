|
Ruthie J. O'Brien
April 7, 1930 - Sept. 10, 2019
Santa Cruz
Ruthie Jane O'Brien passed away peacefully in her home in Scotts Valley, California on September 10, 2019 at the age of 86.
Ruthie was born April 7th, 1933 to Belle and Jack Sherman in San Jose, California. A few years later, Donald O'Brien moved in with his Grandparents across the street. When Don was 18, and Ruthie was 15, he joined the Marine Corps and asked the beautiful, blue-eyed girl across the street if she would be his pen pal. The Korean War soon began and through those many letters they fell in love.
Ruthie was athletic and popular in High School and was elected the first Homecoming Queen that San Jose High School had ever had. During her senior year Don was granted two weeks leave from the Marines and came home and married his sweetheart on April 21st, 1951, before returning to his aircraft carrier.
They welcomed their first daughter, Sherry, in 1952 and their son, Jack, in 1958 and finally their daughter, Erin in 1969.
In 1976 Don and Ruthie bought a lot on the top of Kite Hill in Pasatiempo and built their dream home, with panoramic bay views. That home saw so many parties, holiday celebrations, dinner groups and weddings throughout the years, from the rooftop deck to the Irish pub and dance floor downstairs. Ruthie loved to entertain and cook for the masses. Her goal was to always make everyone feel welcomed in the O'Brien home.
Ruthie had already been a competitive racquetball player and bowler, but in Santa Cruz she discovered the sport of tennis. Tennis became a big part of her life and made her so many wonderful new friends. She competed in doubles leagues at La Madrona, Pasatiempo, Seascape and Monterey Bay. She and her partner, Della McKenzie, became known as "The Living Legends" in the tennis community. Ruthie played several times a week into her late 70s, when her knees finally started to give out.
Ruthie's other passion in Santa Cruz became volunteering for "The Daisy," an upscale, resale boutique that supports Family Service Organization. Ruthie's hard work and dedication as a Daisy for 40 years gave her pride, along with another group of incredible friends. She worked every Monday pricing clothing until just a couple weeks before she passed away. Her presence at "The Daisy" will be greatly missed.
Ruthie was an incredibly supportive, generous, compassionate and loving woman. She was a wonderful mother and Nana/Yaya, who helped raise many children who weren't her own. She was also a huge lover of animals. Whether it was rescuing a snake her cat had caught, or adopting stray cats and dogs who would somehow find their way to her back door. She was also one of the most positive people you would ever meet, never complaining and always viewing life through her rose colored glasses.
Don and Ruthie loved to travel the world with friends and family, her favorite places being Mexico, Ireland and Africa. But Ruthie was just as happy sitting at home with her kitties, reading detective novels and watching the birds at her feeders.
Ruthie will be greatly missed by her extended family and countless longtime friends. Her husband, Don, preceded her in death when he passed away September 19th, 2017, after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Ron Eland of Canada, her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Shelly O'Brien of Scotts Valley and their children, Brittney and Andrew Cruz and Jordon O'Brien, and her daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Daren O'Brien-Kerr and their children, Cassidy and Conner, of Scotts Valley.
Services will be held on October 26th at 11am at Community Covenant Church 2700 El Rancho Rd., Santa Cruz
