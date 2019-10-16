|
|
Salika-Adamic Family
Santa Cruz
The Celebration of Life for the Salika-Adamic family, Steve, Diana, and their daughter Tia, who were lost in the Conception dive boat disaster, will take place on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at 6:30 PM at1500 Green Hills Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
As the family was very active in local volunteer work and ocean conservation, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter or SECORE International - a coral reef restoration fund.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019