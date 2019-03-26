Resources More Obituaries for Sally Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sally Anderson

Sally Jane Anderson passed into glory at her home in the early hours of March 23, 2019. Born March 20, 1950 to Charles and Ruth Murtey in San Francisco, California, Sally grew up not far away in Pleasant Hill and Lafayette, California. When she was a child, she was known to start each morning by drawing a big happy sun in the corner of her chalkboard in her bedroom. She has radiated warmth from the very beginning of her life straight through until the end and on.

She was a high achieving student throughout her academic career; a majorette in high school, and an honors graduate of the English program at San Jose State University. In the late 1970s Sally moved to Santa Cruz County. She enjoyed a long and successful career in banking, on a trajectory that took her from a teller to branch manager to senior vice president of commercial lending. She built lasting relationships with colleagues and customers alike. Known for her intelligence, wisdom, professionalism, and quick wit, she was the unofficial sunshine committee chairperson at her work and in her family. She served on and with numerous local philanthropic boards and organizations including Watsonville Soroptimist, the Watsonville Chamber of Commerce, and the Pajaro Valley Health Trust. More than anything, she was a supremely loving mother, sister, wife, grandmother and friend. It was of the highest importance to her to show love to people through her warm hospitality in her home and at her place of work. One of her love languages was cooking and baking for people. You could taste the love in her well-executed recipes.

She was forced to retire from banking earlier than she wished due to a long and arduous journey with illness. She weathered it with grace, courage, and love that never ceased. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 39 years, Brian Anderson, her sister and best friend Susanne McClure, her daughter Kristin Emmert, son-in-law Aaron Emmert, grandchildren Levi, Nova and Faith Emmert, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Darrell McClure. She was an attendee of Twin Lakes Church in Aptos, California. Her faith in Jesus Christ assures those people struggling with the gaping loss of her from this life that she has gone on soaring to worlds unknown.

A favorite hymn of hers best sums up her outlook on eternity: "When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation,

And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart.

Then I shall bow, in humble adoration,

And then proclaim: "My God, how great Thou art!"

Sally's family would very much like to thank her loving caregiver, Agnes Reyes, for respectfully treating Sally like the dignified lady she was. Her husband and daughter are also endlessly thankful for the help and support of family, friends, and past colleagues for the myriad of ways they showed up to help when things were difficult. Because Sally loved to feed people, her family wishes that any donations be made in her honor to Second Harvest Food Bank, 800 Ohlone Parkway, Watsonville, California 95076.





