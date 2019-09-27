|
|
Sally Ida Barilati
March 9, 1929 ~ Sept. 21, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Sally Barilati passed away at her Santa Cruz home September 21, 2019 after struggling with dementia. She was 90.
Sally was born March 9, 1929 in Santa Cruz, the daughter of Pete Rinaldi and Rina Rodoni Rinaldi. She grew up in Santa Cruz and attended Mission Hill Junior High and was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School. Her first job was working for Marini's at the Boardwalk. She later worked as a bookkeeper for BRM Ranch.
Sally enjoyed traveling. She loved visits to South Lake Tahoe where she played the slots and enjoyed seeing shows. She also enjoyed singing and dancing and hosting family get-togethers.
She was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church and also attended Mass at Villa Maria Del Mar.
Sally is survived by her husband of 70 years, Enrico Ernest Barilati; daughters, Barbara Rustad and Debbie Barilati; her sister, Alma Rogers and her brother, Julio Rinaldi. She is also survived by three grandchildren, three nieces and three nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Villa Maria Del Mar, 21918 East Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz, Ca on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. A visitation will take place at the Villa Maria Del Mar beginning at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 550 Water St, #L 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. (831) 464-9982.
To express your condolences or to share a memory with Sally's family please visit, www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
View the online memorial for Sally Ida Barilati
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019