Sally Walters
April 7, 1932 - July 9, 2019
Santa Cruz
An angel has earned her wings.
Sally Lou (Barbour) Walters passed away at home, surrounded by family on July 9, 2019 at age 87.
Sally was born on April 7, 1932 in Buffalo, NY where she grew up, then met and married her husband James and had her first two children. The family moved to Santa Cruz in 1963 and quickly grew to a family of six. Travel was always an important part of Sally's life and she arranged many memorable trips throughout the country, continent and abroad.
Sally stayed home raising her children until her youngest entered elementary school, at which point she began volunteering—later employed—as a Teacher's Aide at both Green Acres and Live Oak Elementary Schools for many years with several teachers. Sally also volunteered for the American Cancer Society, driving patients to and from appointments. Sally became a "Pink Lady" at Dominican Hospital, greeting and assisting patients and visitors alike in a myriad of ways. She especially enjoyed providing wheelchair service to departing new moms and babies.
Sally was very involved in the needs of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Whenever special events or work parties happened she was there providing elbow grease. The church's active kitchen benefited from her efforts and is now recognized as "SALLY'S KITCHEN."
Sally made good use of free time, enjoying daily walks with her friends--the "Walking Ladies of Prospect Heights." Golfers at DeLaveaga set their watches by their daily appearance. She also enjoyed participating in the Trinity Book Club, making picassiette mosaics, creating succulent gift items and knitting caps for the newborns at Dominican Hospital. Sally is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim, her son Tim (wife Peggy), son Brian (wife Denise), daughter Betsy (husband Tom) Powers, daughter Amy and grandchildren Zack, Sam, Devon and Maddy.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their support and request any memorial contributions in Sally's name be sent to them at 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 or online at https://www.hospicesantacruz.org/ways-to-give/ or to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 420 Melrose Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019