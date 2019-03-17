Salvatore Joseph Maleti II

Nov. 15, 1945 - Mar. 5, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Sal, as he was better known, was born in San Jose to Salvatore (Sammy) and Irene Maleti and passed away unexpectedly on March 5th at Stanford Hospital. The second of 4 children, he attended school in San Jose, graduating from Lincoln High Class of '63, of which he was very proud. After serving in the Army Reserves, in 1967 he married Carol Bertozzi of Santa Cruz. Since she would not move over the hill, he was happy to move to Santa Cruz, where he lived the rest of his life. He had two sons, Salvatore Joseph (Joe) Maleti, III and Steven James Maleti.

While commuting back & forth to his job at San Jose Friction Materials, Sal had his eye on a "big rig" and decided to purchase one. He drove for Roy C. Davis and Hildebrand Trucking. He then worked for several years at Granite Rock. In 1979, he started his lifelong career in real estate. He became a broker, and as Sal Maleti Real Estate, developed many projects in Santa Cruz and Scotts Valley, and was most proud of the Soquel-Morrissey Center building. He also worked along side his life-long friend, Chuck Perry of Charles Perry Real Estate.

He had a strong passion for cars, and he took great joy going to NASCAR races with his son, Joe. Over the years he was an avid outdoorsman and was privileged to be a guest at the Santa Cruz Gun Club, having many cherished memories there.

Sal counted his blessings for his wonderful sons and was devastated when his son, Steven died at seven months old. He had two more blessings added to his life...his grandchildren, Isabella and Michael, that he loved and adored more than he could ever imagine.

He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Carol Maleti, his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Alex Maleti and his grandchildren Isabella Maleti and Michael Maleti. He also leaves his sister, Pat Mann, his brother Ron Maleti and his sister, Barbara Perry and her husband, Steve Perry, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Salvatore (Sammy) and Irene Maleti, and son, Steven.

Sal had a memorable personality. "Once met, not forgotten". He always had an opinion to give and enjoyed trailblazing his own path, no matter where it led. He was loved by many and his presence will be greatly missed. At his request, there will be no services, however his family is planning a celebration of his life for a later date.

One of Sal's favorite charities was Lucile Packard Children's Fund. Donations made in his memory would be appreciated (or ): Lucile Packard Children's Fund, 400 Hamilton Ave, Ste 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301-1805. If you would like to send condolences to Sal's family, share a memory or light a candle please visit www.scmemorial.com





