Samuel Tapia

Jan. 25, 1957 - Feb. 8, 2019

Aromas

Samuel George Tapia passed away suddenly Friday, 8th of February 2019, at his home in Aromas, with his wife at his side. He had just recently celebrated his 62nd birthday. He was born January 25th, 1957 in East St. Louis, IL, to Henry Tapia and Gregoria "Gloria" Martinez who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife Stephanie, daughter Sarah, and three brothers and two sisters, Henry "Mike", Carmen (Phil), David (Deb), Rita, and Danny, and their families.

Sam met Stephanie when he was doing remodeling and construction work on a large motel in southern California, where she was the manager. After a long friendship, they married and moved to Aromas in 1989, where they lived for the past 30 years. They later welcomed the birth of their daughter Sarah in 1997. Sam loved cooking and barbequing, and was always trying new recipes and sauces, even once considering attending culinary school. He also enjoyed fishing and sharing his hobby with Sarah in her younger years.

He will be remembered for his silly jokes, his skills in carpentry and auto mechanics, and his innate ability to fix anything; Sarah grew up working alongside him learning how to use all sorts of tools. He also spent 7 years as a class C driver, delivering ocean transports which required great dexterity to maneuver in and out of some of the obscure and precarious rural areas.

The family has had many beloved pets over the years that Sam cherished; donations can be made in his memory to any animal charity. Remembrances and condolences can be posted to the Tribute Wall at Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville. A memorial service in celebration of Sam's life will be held privately.





