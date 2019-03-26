Samuel Walter King

Nov. 5, 1929 - March 19,2019

Resident Of Santa Cruz

MSGT(Ret) Samuel Walter King, pass away 19 March 2019 at the age of 89. He was a 20 year veteran of the Navy, Air Force and Vietnam War.

Sam King was born on 5th November in Oakland, CA to Charles and Mary King. After graduating from Santa Cruz High, he joined the armed forces and was assigned and traveled to various duty stations and was awarded numerous commendations during his military career. After retiring he returned to Santa Cruz to further his education at Cabrillo College. He worked at Spagnola's, repairing televisions until he landed his dream job of 30 years at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and retired for a second time.

Sam King was a patient and fun-loving father. He is preceded in death by his wife and high school sweetheart of 62 years, Marjorie Haynie. He is survived by his sons David, Daniel; his daughter Sarah; Sisters Mary, Fenneri, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Saturday March 30th at 11:00 am. Interment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on April 3rd at 1:00 pm.





