Sandra LeighApril 6, 1959 - July 7, 2020Santa CruzSandra Leigh, a true advocate for building a better community. The Santa Cruz public access icon responsible for Spilly Chile's Bowl of Rocks, Issues, Santa Cruz Star Makers and countless other local TV programs. Founding member of the decomposing rock group "SLUDGE", lighting designer for legendary artists Neil Young, X, Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Todd Rundgren and many more.A truly genuine and one of a kind spirit, whose uncompromised creative force proved to make Santa Cruz and the bay area a thriving place for artists. Left behind by Sandra, is her daughter Cindy Starr and cat Sheba. Her spirit will live on forever within the Santa Cruz community and she will be dearly missed.