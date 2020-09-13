Sandra LinzerAug. 14, 1925 - Sept. 7, 2020Resident of Santa CruzSandra Linzer, 95 years young, of Santa Cruz, died peacefully on September 7th surrounded by her loving family.She is survived by her children – Jeff and Cindy, Rick and Barbara, Meryl and Michael, Deb, and Dan and Jennifer, her dear grandchildren Becca, Ben and Karyna, Jory and Lauren, Anya and Nora, and her adorable great-grandchildren Adan and Winter as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Born in the Bronx, N.Y. to Sylvia and Abe Rubinson, she attended the prestigious Hunter High School and Hunter College with a major in mathematics. She was cherished by her beloved spouses, first, Aaron Hochstein, then Robert Linzer, and most recently, her life partner, George Botwinick.Sandy moved to Highland Park, N.J. in 1956 where she founded and directed the outstanding Jewish Community Center Pre-School for over 30 years. President of her local B'nai Brit and director of the Highland Park Arts Council, Sandy was actively involved in many community organizations.Known to all of her friends and family as generous, thoughtful, intelligent, and resilient, she inspired us all. Sandy exemplified the best of Jewish mothers. She always saw the glass as half full. She loved the theatre, books, card games, and could beat anyone, anytime at Scrabble.In 2015, in their nineties, Sandy and George bravely moved from N.J. across the country to Santa Cruz to be near her California family. She loved sitting on her deck with George enjoying the redwoods and the beautiful garden she created.The family would like to gratefully thank Sandy's loving and loyal caregivers – Daisy, Myrna, Aileen, Eva, and Grace.She was a member of Temple Beth El. Any contributions may be directed to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or the Simcha Pre-school at Temple Beth El.