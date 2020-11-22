1/1
Sandra Sue Manson Brown
1939 - 2020
Jun. 18, 1939 - Nov. 11, 2020
Resident of Felton
Sandra S. Manson Brown was a great lady and awesome mom. She passed away at 81 years old with her family by her side in the ICU at Dominican Hospital after suffering a stroke. She was born on June 18, 1939 and was a native of Felton. She was raised in Boulder Creek and attended San Lorenzo Valley School. Sandra worked as an insurance broker, a teacher, and as a mother. She loved to travel everywhere and was a Moose Lodge member.
She leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Mick, son Chris, daughter-in-law Alla, brother Jerry, sister-in-law Liz, and many, many friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband Clarance Manson and her son Randy Manson.
The family would like to thank Jeanine and Ron Daugherty; Sue and Lonnie Mosely; Meghann Schwarzbach R.N., and many friends who have given them support at this sad time. Sandy wasn't just a mom to Chris and Randy, but to all of their friends too. All of them who knew her would tell you she was great "like a second mom".
A Graveside Service will be held at Felton Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00pm.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Felton Cemetery
