Sarah MarshDec. 20, 1989 - Aug. 6, 2020Santa CruzOur beloved Sarah joined God and all our passed on loved ones peacefully in her sleep. Her passing was unexpected at the young age of 30 with so much life left to live and love to give. She was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California and is a well known beautiful staple in our community. Her family and friend units were always tight knit and full of happiness and good times because of her. She drew people in with her smile, laughter, imagination, soul and intellect. Sarah grew up attending Delaveaga Elementary, Branciforte Junior High, graduated from Harbor High and Heald college. Sarah played sports all through school, soccer, softball, volleyball and did Junior guards at Cowells beach. She absolutely loved spending time with family and friends camping, beach days, road trips, swimming, motorcycle rides with her father Brian, various functions and also just passing time with great conversation and laughs. She had a love of art, writing, reading, music, singing and anything crafty and heartfelt. Sarah was an incredible, loving, passionate and vibrant human being. She gave so much of herself to others and was always there when anyone needed her. From days of working at Miramar on the wharf, riding bikes, going for drives and walks on the beach to nights at the movies, dining out or home with family and her fiance Dane Mott. The passion, creativity, spontaneity and light Sarah brought into all of our lives could never be recreated in another human just the same. She was one of a kind and truly a gift from God. We are so lucky to have gotten the time we had with her. Her memory and impact will live on in our hearts forever. She will be missed, mourned and cherished. She is survived by sister's Shannon and Vanessa, brothers Nick and Nardo and Mother Frances Berlanga. Sarah's ashes will be released by family and friends into sea on Nov 22nd 2020. Whether Sarah impacted your life or you did not have the privilege of meeting her please help send our beautiful loved one on her way to the other side with prayers and praise.