Sean Camp
April 19,1960-March 21,2020
Santa Cruz
Sean was born in Akron, Ohio and lived on the East Coast as a child. He and his family moved to the West Coast when Sean was 10. Throughout his youth he liked to play soccer, graduating from Santa Cruz High, later he played on the UCSC team. His interests varied anywhere from gardening, kayaking, fishing, skiing to boogie boarding and beekeeping among many others.
Sean always had a keen sense of business and in 1989 he established what is now known as Santa Cruz Fireplace and Hot Tub. Since his diagnosis with breast cancer in 2015, his son Chris and his daughter Kate have assisted him in the business. His son Chris will be taking over the family business now after his passing.
Sean found joy in his family, music, and dancing and learned how to live life on his own terms. Sean took great pride in his sobriety throughout the years but always held space for people's life choices. He was a unique individual and enjoyed Burning Man for its enthusiasm of expression and art. He is survived by his children Chris and Kate, mother Sandy, sister Licia, and brother Gregg.
Sean rests at Beit Olam Cemetary in Soquel. Benito & Azzaro's help was appreciated.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020