Sean Collins
1978 - 2020
Sean Collins
Jan. 17,1978- August 2020
Santa Cruz
With heavy hearts we grieve the passing of Sean Kylan Collins 1/1978-8/2020. Sean was a kind, gentle soul who had a smile for all who crossed his path. A life long resident of Santa Cruz, (Harbor High) Sean was a selfless, dedicated caregiver and a genuine, loyal person- whose heart was golden. Sean's struggles in life never kept him from his love of family and friends. Sean leaves his parents- Kimber and Joe Collins, his brothers Austin (Heather) and Padraic, sister Makenzie, niece Madi, nephew Leo, grandmothers Patricia Marlo and Dorothy Collins, partner Lisa Chandley and numerous family members and friends. Gone but not forgotten, forever in our hearts. As an act of kindness, please if you wish, donate to the Rebele Family Shelter or the M.S. Society. May the road rise up to greet you Sean, may the wind be always at your back. We love you.


View the online memorial for Sean  Collins

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
