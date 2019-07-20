Shane Loftis

Sept. 10, 1970 - July 16, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Charles Shane Loftis passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16 while on an annual camping trip with friends and family.

Shane was born in Bonita, CA and spent his childhood in Southern California and Texas before moving to Santa Cruz in 1989. He graduated from Los Alamitos High School and earned his BA, Construction Management from California State University, Chico.

He loved coaching the kids in Santa Cruz and touched many in the community as a coach for Santa Cruz Little League, Pop Warner Football and Santa Cruz High School JV Football. He was more a second father than a coach to many of these athletes.

Besides coaching, he loved surfing in Davenport, riding dirt bikes with his sons and friends, trips to Cabo San Lucas and spending time with his family. He had a passion for building homes and was the owner of CSL Builders.

Shane is survived by his wife of 20 years, Gina Loftis, his two sons, Jacob, 18, and Tyler, 16, his brother and sister in law, Ross and Joy Loftis, his sister Karla Heinlen and sister and brother in law, Debra and Tim Karrasch, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles William and Linda Kay Loftis and aunt Annette Cook and uncle Jim Springer.

Visitation will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Pacific Garden Chapel from 5 pm – 7 pm.

Celebration of Life service will be held at Santa Cruz Bible Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Santa Cruz Little League, Pop Warner Football or Santa Cruz Football. Details on how to donate can be found on the family's Caring Bridge page at caringbridge.org/public/ShaneLoftis





