Sharon Marie Tashnick SanchezAug. 3, 1948 - Aug. 27, 2020Santa CruzPart 1: MemorialSharon was a baby boomer born in 1948 in Germany, the daughter of Air Force Chaplain Walter Tashnick and Emmeline Tashnick (Unsderfer). She was the 2nd of 4 children and the only girl. Always on the move in a military family, Sharon lived in Colorado, Texas, and Wisconsin, before the family settled in Santa Cruz where she planted her roots for her final 55 years.After earning her Associates degree at Cabrillo College in Nursing, Sharon worked at Dominican Hospital before specializing in private in-home care. She developed very deep and long lasting relationships with the families she served. Such was the case while caring for a young girl named Mimi. It was in Mimi's home that she met the love of her life Chano. He was Mimi's grandfather.They say that love is a universal language. Well, it truly was in Sharon's case. One day Mimi's father Raul, told Sharon that his dad would like to have lunch with her. Chano only spoke Spanish, and Sharon could only understand a few words of Spanish. At the restaurant that day Chano proposed to Sharon through Raul's translation! They developed their own unique version of Spanglish over their 26 years together. She and Chano would take walks along West Cliff Drive and Steamer Lane where she would always point at the bronze surfer statue and call it Tomás after her brother.Sharon had four very close friends worth mentioning. Helen Giblin worked with her at Dominican hospital and when she became ill and homebound, Sharon sent her a greeting card every day for the past few years.Mary Overton's 3 oldest sons knew Sharon as "Auntie". But Sharon was Jeff's caregiver and developed a deep love for him before he left this earth way too young. Mary now reminds us that Sharon and Jeff are having a great time together in Heaven.Lori Ervin and Sharon were close friends for 40 years. And Sharon was "Auntie" to her 4 daughters. Sharon remained close friends with Carla Talavera over the years after she cared for her husband Adon in Hollister. There are several others with whom Sharon corresponded as far back as childhood and she would speak of their children as if they were her own family, even though they lived in distant parts of the country and they had never met.Sharon never forgot a birthday and always sent a card. She loved sending cards so much that she didn't need a special occasion to send one. Describing her latest trip to Costco was enough of an excuse! She just wanted to stay connected.Other than JESUS, Chano was the single greatest blessing Sharon had in her life. After less than two years of marriage, Sharon had a massive stroke that robbed her of career, her ability to walk, talk, feed herself, bathe, and even go to the bathroom. By God's grace Sharon was taken to a Bible study at her sister-in-law Susi's house where the Pastor prayed for her. God gave the Pastor a prophetic word that the crippling effects of the stroke would be reversed. During the following 90 days Sharon daily saw that prophetic word fulfilled as she saw God's hand incrementally restore ability after ability to the point where she was able to leave the care of her mother's house and return home to care for herself.Though Sharon's healing was miraculous and had restored most of her physical functions, Sharon was unable to return to work. Chano remained faithful to her over the many years of physical challenge that followed. He chauffeured her to the therapy sessions and doctor visits and grocery store and never complained while Sharon found comfort in telling him which direction to turn at every corner, though he knew the routine very well.She helped raise Hector, Chano's son, through elementary and high school. He became a wrestling and soccer champion, as well as impressively swimming the butterfly stroke on the swim team. Sharon loved showing off photos of Hector's wife Blanca and their children when he started his own family.One of Sharon's most defining characteristics was her love for photos. Her refrigerator, the walls of her living room, kitchen, and entry hallway were plastered with taped-on photos that became her wall paper. Her photos became increasingly more precious to Sharon as she became less ambulatory over time. Later in life Sharon spent most of her time in her easy chair surrounded by the memories on her walls. She would also scan and email photos to family and friends using the skills she developed in her therapy classes at the Stroke Center.God took Sharon home before any of us expected. A fall down the flight of stairs in their 2 story townhouse landed her back in Dominican Hospital where she had begun her career. It was there that she peacefully breathed her last in the compassionate care that she once provided.Sharon is survived by the love of her life Chano, his sons Raul and Hector, her brothers Walt, Tom and Bill Tashnick, her sister-in-law and good friend Susi Tashnick, and her extended family of friends represented by the plethora of photos that became her wall paper. We all take solace in knowing she is with her LORD and SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST and we look forward to joining her there perhaps sooner than we think.Part 2: Miracle~ Soon and very soon we are going to see the KING! ~This is a message of hope in the passing of my sister Sharon Tashnick Sanchez. The chart on the wall had the handwritten diagnosis of the doctor: "Unresponsive".Her husband Chano and I sang worship songs to Sharon in her hospital room in hopes that the Lord would answer our prayer for a miracle so she could hear us.You see, our family was asked permission by the doctor to change Sharon's level of care to "Do Not Resuscitate."In response to our request for prayer for a miracle of healing our Pastor had asked me, "Was Sharon walking with the LORD?" I had to think long and hard about Sharon choosing sitcoms over Church and romance novels over the Bible. And in light of JESUS' words ...... "narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it," and "Not everyone who says to Me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter." ... all I could answer was, "I hope so."Then, came the answer to our request for wisdom in making this difficult "Do Not Resuscitate" decision. Our pastor counseled us that if we knew for sure that Sharon was walking with the LORD, then he thought it would be better to let her go (to Heaven). But if we didn't know for sure, then we should pray that the hospital could bring her back so that we could know for sure. We began praying.As we sang, we were hoping that God would give us a sign that she could hear us and understand us as she prayed with us.As we prayed with her I told Sharon to ask Jesus to be her LORD, not just her Savior, and give Him complete control of her life. The doctor had told us that she could not hear us nor respond to us. So we knew it would take a miracle for her to respond.GOD answered our prayers! They told us Sharon's RIGHT side was completely paralyzed. But as we sang and prayed and spoke with her, her RIGHT eye briefly opened slightly. Her head tilted slightly, and we saw a slight emotion in her closed eyes.Her lips began to move as we prayed for her to ask Jesus to be her Lord and to forgive her for her sins. Then both eyes together briefly opened wider than before. And finally, when I told her if she had truly made JESUS her LORD, we would see her in heaven, her open mouth gave us a slight but undeniable smile!Chano was filled with emotion when he said in Spanish, "Ella respondió" ("She responded.") Later, whenever we spoke to others about it, Chano kept saying, "She responded," and "She smiled!"That night I sought the LORD for understanding about what we had witnessed in Sharon's hospital room. I saw the miraculous signs but I didn't know Sharon's heart. As I was praying the HOLY SPIRIT began to fill me with an overwhelming Peace and Assurance that Sharon was with JESUS. This was not my own emotions. I knew it was from the LORD.We invite you to join us as we mourn our loss of Sharon and celebrate the memories of her life and the Goodness and Mercy of our LORD and SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST who gave us a miracle of Comfort and Hope!Celebration Service Details:2:00 PM, September 26RSVP requested due to Covid-19The Celebration Service will be conducted in the Santa Cruz area Attendance will be limited to family and close friends. We ask that you please wear a mask and keep 6' social distancing, especially around the elderly.The Service will be live-streamed via the internet for those who can't join us. Please RSVP tom.tashnick@gmail.com for a link and instructions to be admitted to the broadcast or call Tom at (503) 581-5228.