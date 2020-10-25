Sharyn Enna
December 22, 1946 - October 8, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Sharyn Enna passed away peacefully at home in Santa Cruz one year after being diagnosed with cancer. Her son and daughter-in-law, Matteo (Tayo) and Jenay Enna, were with her. Also present were her sister, Alice Lopez and cousin, Raelene Greenly.
Born in San Jose to Helen and Sal Enna, Sharyn graduated from San Jose High School. After graduation, she moved with her family to Santa Cruz and started training as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Cabrillo College. She used her skills over 30 years, working in convalescent hospitals. Her focus was always on quality patient care as she spoiled her patients with homemade cookies, special treats, and friendly conversation. Families very much appreciated the care she provided.
The high point of her life was becoming a mother to Tayo. After his birth, Sharyn started a daycare in her home so that she could be with him. The daycare children she cared for still keep in touch and share the progress of their own families. Sharyn also kept in touch with students she tutored through Operation Follow Up at Cabrillo College. Once you knew Sharyn you had a friend for life.
Sharyn's favorite past time was planning and organizing family picnics and events. She was happiest when she was cooking for other people. And there was always plenty! That is why the family will plan a picnic to celebrate Sharyn's life when it is safe to meet again.
Sharyn also experienced great joy when Tayo married Jenay, and later provided two wonderful granddaughters, Naomi and Malia. Sharyn was also survived by her nephew Mason Lopez, his wife Amaya Lopez and their son Aiden, and her niece Jessica Smith, her husband Nick Smith and their daughters Sadie and Reese. When the whole family was gathered together, the house was full of laughter and food.
Sharyn will be missed by all who knew her. Because of her joyful cooking and support of young learners, donations can be made in her name to local youth empowerment and food justice organization, "FoodWhat?!"
Many thanks to Dr. Wong and the PAMF Staff and Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their kindness and comfort.
