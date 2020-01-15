|
Sharyn (Halstead) Simmons
Apr 22, 1945 - Nov 9, 2019
Las Vegas (formerly Santa Cruz, Salinas, Monterey)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharyn Simmons on Nov 9, 2019. Sharyn passed away peacefully surrounded by family. We have lost our loving mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt, and to so many, trusted friend.
A native of Santa Cruz, she was 74 years young.
Sharyn attended local Santa Cruz Schools graduating when they moved some students from Santa Cruz to Soquel High School in 1963. She worked 47+ years in the telecommunications industry In Santa Cruz, Salinas, Monterey, and Las Vegas (Pacific Bell, AT&T, Sprint, Embarq, UCI, others) and was well loved by her colleagues. She found retirement was not for her; so she started a new career with Enterprise Car Rental where she was quickly loved by her customers and co-workers alike.
Sharyn was involved in many non-profit organizations and groups including being a past President of Pacific Bell's fundraising group, Pioneers of America, where they did highway cleanups, and helped fellow co-workers in need. She also helped coach Little League locally and also started and organized monthly luncheons with retired co-workers in Las Vegas. She loved to play Bunco and you could always count on tasty food when she hosted! She would also give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was a very giving and caring person!
Sharyn is survived by her daughter, Kathy Grant (Joe Grant). Daughter-in-Law, Linda Keleher; Brother, Ed Hagan (Patricia). She is also survived by grandchildren: Joey, Jeff & Danielle Grant and Ricky & Marcis Keleher. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Although divorced from Ken, she cared & loved deeply Mike Halstead, Andrew & Jeanna and Debbie Arias (Ben) and Dustin & Darian. She was proceeded in death by her son, Rick Keleher; her parents [RJ {Curley} & Lillian Egbert and Edward and Della Hagan], her sister, Jeanne Carroll, and her brothers, Ron Hagan and Lyn Egbert.
The family would like to send special thanks to Nathan's Hospice in Las Vegas and to her dear friend Shawn Stiles.
We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Sharyn on Jan 19, 2020. Also, we would love to hear or read any of your favorite Sharyn stories/moments/memories and/or pictures (even if you can't make memorial)
In lieu of flowers, please mail contribution to Kathy Grant, 3180 Hardin Way Soquel, CA 95073 – it will be for her great grandchildren (Kellan, Harper & Parker)
