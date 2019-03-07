Sheila Mary Reedy

January 28, 1930 - February 24, 2019

A Resident of Santa Cruz

Sheila died at home surrounded by her loving family in Paradise Park, Santa Cruz after complications from a recent surgery. Sheila was the daughter of Henry and Lillian Bailey and was born and raised in England. She is survived by her three children and their spouses; Charles and Estelle McKinnon, James and Heather O'Brian, and Jeff and Dorinda Reedy. She also has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Sheila went to secretarial college in England and when she was 21 she worked her way across Canada using her favorite skill of taking dictation with Pitman shorthand. She visited San Francisco in 1954 where she met her husband of 57 years, Bob. She was a pianist, seamstress, and accomplished watercolor painter. She also was a homemaker for many years while she raised her children. She returned to her career and worked for General Electric for 15 years before retiring to Amador County.

Sheila and Bob moved to Santa Cruz fifteen years ago to live next door to their daughter and lived there for the remaining years of their life. Sheila was reunited in Heaven with Jesus and fulfilled her dying wish to live eternally with her beloved Bob. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

She was a generous contributor to the SPCA and loved animals. If you feel led to give, consider making a contribution to the SPCA in her name.





